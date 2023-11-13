GOVERNMENT TRANSFERS CHIEF REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES

…as Police surrounds her house, while office under search

By Fox Correspondent

Minister of Home Affairs and Interior Security, permanent secretary Dickson Matembo (CRIAR) has transfered the Chief Registrar of Societies, Thandiwe Phiri-Mhende.

The decision to forcefully transfer her follows her decision to release the current status of the list of Office Bearers of the PF.

The PF obtained a High Court Order granted by Judge Timothy Katenekwa, compelling the Registrar of Societies to release details of the Office Bearers of the troubled former ruling party.

And close sources to the events have briefed the Fox Newspaper that a Police search is ongoing at both her house and office.

The source says Mhende has also been taken to police command centre for unspecified investigations as she is linked to be giving PF information.