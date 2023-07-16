GOVERNMENT TUTORS M’MEMBE ……
“State Visits require invitation by a sovereign nation”
July 16, 2023
Government has provided diplomatic insight to Socialist party leader Fred M’membe on how State Visits are undertaken to a sovereign nation.
Providing an insight on State Visits this afternoon during a press briefing following Mr. M’membe’s assertions that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has finally conceded to guidance on the need to respect the Zambia – China friendship, Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana disclosed that one cannot undertake a State Visit to a sovereign nation without invitation.
“We must emphasize to Mr. M’membe as he expulses his diplomatic ignorance that as a nation, you do not undertake a State Visit uninvited as you ought to be invited for you to undertake a State Visit to a sovereign nation,” Mr Kawana explained.
Mr. Kawana said that Zambia now has an invitation to visit China allowing the Republican President to undertake a State Visit.
The Director Spokesperson said it should have been common sense on the part of Mr. M’membe to realize that for a Head of State to visit a foreign country, the Head of State ought to be invited.
Meanwhile Mr. Kawana expressed disappointment with the unpalatable language used by Mr. M’membe towards President Hichilema’s visit to China and Zambia’s relations with that country.
Mr Kawana described Mr. M’membe’s utterances as not befitting someone who runs a political party and professes to be a government in waiting.
And Mr. Kawana described the relationship between Zambia and China as strong which spans a very long time from the countries fore fathers in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and Mao Zedong, also known as Chairman Mao.
“There is no acrimony between Zambia and China, there is none, there has never been any and we do not foresee any at all,” he charged.
He cited the constant engagement between President Hichilema and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping and the recent visit to China by Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga.
Mr. Kawana said that all the relationships that were damaged internationally have been reconstructed and Zambia today remains a country that is a participant internationally.
“Our President and people have again been recognized and respected internationally after having a group of people who ruined the country’s reputation into the ground,” he said.
Since assuming office, President Hichilema has been rebuilding diplomatic links where these had been broken, utilizing these and existing relationships along with reawakening the country’s foreign missions.
(C) THE FALCON
The puppet government in confusion mode. It doesn’t even know what to say… how to lie itself out of a Chaotic Foreign policy. Here is a man who thought America was everything, and couldn’t stop at nothing to have a selfie with Joe Biden.. Even going to the extent of allowing American Military to open a liaison office in Zambia… alienating Zambia in the Sub region, and positioning himself as a front against China in Africa. Here is a man who abandoned our non aligned foreign policy and drove Zambia into a dangerous and antagonistic realm where American enemies , where becoming our enemies.
Here is a man who told the nation that China only allows 5 visits from Foreign Presidents, and 2023 was already booked. This man is a living Lie…the embodiment of Lies. A see through President..who has no shame.
We told him nothing comes from selfies with Joe Biden…it’s all talk, and arrogant as he is he couldn’t listen. Is it not the China he sidelined which has accepted to reschedule the major debt we owe.
He has spent 35 useless trips gallivanting the world… getting useless pledges which won’t result in anything except for his graphs….Who needs tutoring? Definitely not Fred Mmembe. The person who needs tutoring is the Puppet President who has put our Country into shame and disgrace, with a useless foreign policy, who was on a course to renounce our Independence…
Let him own up than using Praise Thugs like Koswe and watchdog to insult innocent people like Mmembe who are resolved to maintain Zambia’s integrity in the world. Let him know that President Xi of China is not a fool. He can see through a desperate Puppet no matter the spin..as all Zambians can, of a see through and Lying Person they have at the helm.
What is ” Non Aligned” status?
In your writing,as well as Meembe’s writings, non aligned means singing praise to China and hating US and the West.
It seems the ” Socialists” are extremely arrogant with their ” righteous” view of the world. Love East (China and Russia) and hate West ( USA and Western Europe) and abracadabra, you are non-aligned. My foot! What kind of fools are you people? Russia can kill or attack any country, and the West will be blamed by the East Praise Singers.
Your agenda LNROS is well-known including what motivates it. But it’s a dead duck. HH is practising international relations now that he’s Zambia’s head of state while Fred M’membe only reads and fantasises about it. So who’s more experienced in international relations between M’membe and HH?