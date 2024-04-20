GOVERNMENT URGED TO WITHDRAW GRZ VEHICLES IN CHIENGI BY – ELECTION

Chiengi, Saturday (April 2024)

MEDIA STATEMENT

Residents of Munwa in Chiengi District, Luapula Province, have appealed to Government to suspend the use of GRZ vehicles currently being used for campaigns in Munwa Ward By-election in Chiengi District slated for May 2, 2024.

One of the Residents, John Chishimba, says the residents are fully aware that the District Commissioner for Chiengi has removed the GRZ number plate on the official vehicle which is angering onlookers.

He said the Electoral Code of Conduct in Zambia prohibits the use of government or public resources, including vehicles, for campaign purposes.

Mr. Chishimba said this is to ensure a level playing field for all candidates and political parties during elections.

He said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) enforces these rules and can penalize individuals or parties that violate them.

Mr. Chishimba adds that the ban is part of broader efforts to prevent the incumbent government from having an undue advantage and to minimize the misuse of state resources in political campaigns.

Another Resident Marie Sichone said Residents might effect a citizens arrest on people driving GRZ vehicles without number plates because it is unlawful.

Mr. Sichone said Zambia has laws that provide for restrictions to prevent the misuse of state resources during the electoral process to ensure fairness and transparency.

He said regarding driving a vehicle without a number plate, it is illegal in Zambia as the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 outlines various traffic offenses and their corresponding fines.

This is contained in a statement issued by Socialist Party (SP) Director Media Brian Hapunda.