GOVERNMENT URGES ECL NOT TO DARE THE STATE

December 2nd, 2023

Government has urged former President Edgar Lungu not to dare the state to remove his immunity because it is not in national interest.

Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa says the UPND New Dawn Government is preoccupied with the development of the country.

Addressing the media in Chipata district of Eastern Province today, Mr. Mweetwa said that it is sad that Mr. Lungu has decided to become a political cadre pushing for lawlessness instead of being a statesman pushing for national peace and unity.

Mr. Mweetwa also expressed sadness that the opposition are pushing a false narrative that Zambia’s democratic space is shrinking.

Mr. Lungu yesterday held a press briefing where he dared the government to lift his immunity adding that he was ready for any eventuality.

(C) THE FALCON