GOVERNMENT’S REACTION TO CATHOLIC BISHOPS PASTORAL LETTER
Government has taken note of the Pastoral letter released by the Catholic Bishops.
Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says government is studying the content of the letter and will give a comprehensive response at the earliest possible time.
Mr. Mweetwa says government finds the letter well meant and has since advised UPND party functionaries not to respond.
Hon Cornelius Mweetwa
Government Spokesperson
Wisdom. You don’t respond off cuff. Study the contents especially that most of this bishops have been tribal through out