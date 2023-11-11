GOVERNMENT’S REACTION TO CATHOLIC BISHOPS PASTORAL LETTER

Government has taken note of the Pastoral letter released by the Catholic Bishops.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says government is studying the content of the letter and will give a comprehensive response at the earliest possible time.

Mr. Mweetwa says government finds the letter well meant and has since advised UPND party functionaries not to respond.

Hon Cornelius Mweetwa

Government Spokesperson