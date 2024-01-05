GOVT ACTS TO ALLOW ALL ZAMBIANS TO WATCH AFCON

Government has written to MultiChoice Zambia and TopStar Communications Company to allow customers who have been disconnected for not paying subscription to access ZNBC TV1 so that every Zambian is given an opportunity to enjoy the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON), which gets underway next week on Saturday.

Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said both TopStar and MultiChoice have been asked to allow all subscribers, including those who had been disconnected or may be disconnected during the course of the tournament, to access ZNBC TV1.

While SuperSport, the sports channel on DStv, will not be showing the AfCON after failing to secure broadcast rights, the national broadcaster will show all the 52 games at Africa’s biggest football showpiece.

In addition to showing games on ZNBC TV1 and TV2, there will also be commentaries of all the games in the seven major local languages.

Mr Kawana said with ZNBC the only channel in Zambia that has been able to buy rights to the tournament, which Zambia won for the first time in 2012, Government wants all Zambians to have an opportunity to enjoy the games.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail