Govt awards Mapenzi Chibulo’s family 3.5 million for loss of life

STATE awards Mapenzi Chibulo’s family 3.5 million for loss of life

The Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has agreed to compensate Mapenzi Chibulo’s father K 3.5 million in a case in which he was seeking damages for his daughter’s death in 2016.

Ms.Chibulo is a UPND cadre who was shot dead by the police after the cancellation of the opposition party’s rally on July 8, 2016 which was scheduled to be held in Lusaka’s Chawama township.

Her father Douglas Chibulo had sued the state demanding among other reliefs damages for loss of life due to what he termed as negligence by the police.

In a consent judgement which is yet to be signed by judge Charles Kafunda, the state will compensate Mr. Chibulo K3.5 million being damages for loss of life ,damages for loss of dependency and damages for loss of expectations of life.

The state will also pay Mr. Chibulo K500, 000 as legal costs.

-Diamond TV