GOVT BUYS ALTERNATIVE SOCCER BOOTS FOR COPPER QUEENS

….to be used in the ongoing FIFA Women’s Cup 2023 jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand

Tuesday July 25, 2023

The government has bought alternative soccer boots for the Copper Queens to be used in the ongoing FIFA Women’s Cup 2023 jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.



The Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP says this will provide options of boots for the Copper Queens, which could be used on different types turf.



Hon. Nkandu says the government under the able leadership of His Excellency the President of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema attaches great importance to all sports disciplines.



He said President Hichilema has wished well the Queens and technical bench as they face Spain tomorrow.

The soccer boots and other necessities that have been purchased for the team through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts are worth more than two hundred thousand Kwacha.



Hon. Nkandu spoke through the High Commissioner of Zambia to Australia and New Zealand Dr. Elias Munshya in Hamilton, New Zealand, today at the handover ceremony.



And Football Association of Zambia National Women’s Football Team Head of delegation Colonel Priscilla Katoba says FAZ is grateful for the gesture.



Colonel Katoba says the soccer boots and other necessities will raise the morale of the Copper Queens.

Meanwhile, the Copper Queens have shifted base to Auckland, New Zealand, venue of Zambia verses Spain match.

Zambia is in Group C alongside Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica.



Issued by:

Charles Mucholo

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission to Australia and New Zealand