GOVT CHALLENGED TO EXPLAIN IN SIMPLE TERMS CONDITIONS OF DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM

By Tellah Hazinji

Development Expert, Charity Musamba has challenged government to explain in simple terms the conditions of the debt restructuring program to avoid speculations by citizens.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Musamba says a lot of people are mistaking debt restructuring for debt relief resulting in various requests to have increased expenditure in certain sectors.

Dr. Musamba explains that debt restructuring requires that the country reorganizes its debt portfolio so that it knows how much it will be paying its creditors.

She says the problem with the current debt is that most of it is private and commercial hence the difference in interests.

Dr. Musamba says there is therefore need for government to clearly explain to the people what they are doing under the debt restructuring program to stop speculations.

