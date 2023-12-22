GOVT CHALLENGED TO OPEN MUMBWA GOLD MINE TO BOOST ECONOMY

By Tellah Hazinji

Economist Richard Mbewe has urged government to open the $5 Billion worth Mumbwa Gold Mine in Central Province, which has the potential to considerably boost the country’s economy.

Following an increase in the number of deaths caused by illicit mining at the facility, the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development ceased operations at the Mumbwa Gold Mine in April 2022.

However, Dr. Mbewe tells Phoenix News in an interview that the mine in question is one of the largest gold mines in the country, emphasizing the importance of the country realizing its economic effect potential.

He adds that Zambia is losing money from the closure of the gold mine, especially that gold prices are at an all-time high on the world market.

