GOVT CLARIFIES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA COMMISSIONED 1, 475 TOILETS IN KITWE’S CHIFUBU AREA

In response to misleading reports circulating in some media outlets, government has provided clarification regarding President Hakainde Hichilema’s involvement in a sanitation project in Kitwe’s old Chifubu area, located within the Kwacha Constituency. Contrary to the reports, government emphasizes that the President commissioned 1,475 toilets and not just one, as erroneously portrayed.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa addressed the media in Choma today, shedding light on the President’s initiative. He explained that during the Kwacha parliamentary by-election campaign in 2022, President Hichilema identified the dire water and sanitation conditions faced by the local community. Motivated by the need for improvement, he championed the project to address these concerns.

Mweetwa further elaborated that out of the K53 million allocated for the project, 1,240 toilets have already been completed. The remaining toilets are set to be finished by the end of April 2024, aiming to significantly enhance the sanitation infrastructure in the area.

In addition, Mweetwa advised the opposition in the country to focus on substantive issues for discussion with government rather than engaging in trivial matters. He urged them to contribute constructively to the nation’s development.

Simultaneously, Mweetwa disclosed that President Hichilema is scheduled to grace this year’s Kuomboka ceremony, set to take place this Saturday. The event will also be attended by Chief Chitimukulu, representing the Bemba-speaking people, promising a meaningful gathering of cultural significance