GOVT CONCERNED ABOUT STATEMENTS BEING MADE BY SOMEDIPLOMATS ACCREDITED TO ZAMBIA

GOVT CONCERNED ABOUT STATEMENTS BEING MADE BY SOME

DIPLOMATS ACCREDITED TO ZAMBIA

By Michael Kaluba

Chief Government spokesperson Cornelious Mweetwa says the Government is concerned about statements made by some Diplomats accredited to Zambia that distort and harm the country’s image, which his administration is attempting to rebuild.

This is in response to Swedish Ambassador to Zambia

Johan Hellenborg’s statement who is quoted as having said that Swedish corporations are hesitant to invest in Zambia due to widespread corruption and are diverting their funds elsewhere.

However, Mr. Mweetwa, who is also Information and Media Minister, says it is sad that such statements are coming from the diplomatic corps and has urged those with evidence of purported corruption to present it to the relevant authorities.

Mr. Mweetwa tells Pheonix news that while the presence and assistance of Diplomats is appreciated, procedure must be followed regarding delicate matters, stating that no Zambian Ambassador can allege corruption in another country with impunity.

He adds that President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated anti-corruption leadership by taking indiscriminate action against the vice to ensure a transparent environment for investment.

PHOENIX NEWS