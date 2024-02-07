Govt Delegation Including Western MPs Heads To Mongu To Meet The Barotseland Royal Establishment (BRE)

GOVERNMENT DELEGATION INCLUDING WESTERN MPs HEADS TO MONGU TO MEET THE BRE

As the standoff continues between the Barotseland Royal Establishment (BRE) and the Government, the UPND is making frantic efforts to patch up a strained relationship by sending Members of Parliament and other senior Government officials who hail from Western Province to go and meet the BRE.

Sources in Mongu say, among the high profile figures being dispatched today on this Western “peace” mission includes Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti.

Meanwhile, sources have told KBN TV that the BRE has welcomed the resignation of Mr. Clement Wanyae Sinyinda, former Prime Minister of Barotseland from the Teaching Service Commission. A “heroes” welcome has been planned for him on arrival in Mongu today, sources close to BRE have revealed.

Mr. Sinyinda announced that he had resigned saying he had expected President Hakainde Hichilema to have apologized to the Litunga, the Kuta and the People of Western Province when he said there was no country called Barotseland recently.

In a related development on Monday, a Medical Stores truck bashed the entrance to the Limulunga Palace of King Lubosi. The accident has attracted different sensitive interpretations within the Province, prompting the Provincial Permanent Secretary promising to bear the cost of repairing the entrance to the Palace.

However, the BRE has instructed the provincial administration to acknowledge the damage in writing and commit that Government would bear the cost of repairs.