GOVT DENIES ACQUIRING A LOAN FROM WORLD BANK TO DOUBLE CDF

By Patricia Male

Government has clarified that it has not acquired any loan from the World Bank to double the Constituency Development Fund-CDF-.

This is contrary to media reports suggesting that the World Bank was to lend Zambia $210 million to double CDF to K56 million per constituency.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Mambo Hamaundu has dismissed the article as gross misrepresentation of facts and explained that the World Bank-supported Zambia Devolution Support Programme -ZDSP-in the form of a concessional loan of US$210 million, is aimed at supporting some components of decentralization.

Mr. Hamaundu has explained that the objectives of the programme, through the concessional loan, is to strengthen the financing, institutional performance, and accountability of local authorities in the rural parts of Zambia.

He has further explained that in this regard, ZDSP has support duration of five-years covering the period 2022-2027, with an outlay of US$210 million covering 96 town councils, and aims to work closely with the central government wings.

With the foregoing, Mr Hamaundu has clarified that the ZDSP-World Bank loan is not aimed at doubling the CDF as alleged by online media reports.

This is contained in a statement issued by Chila Namaiko, Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

