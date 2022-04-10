President Hichilema writes…

Fellow citizens.

Yesterday, we joined thousands of people who travelled from all over the country and from abroad to converge here in Mongu Western Zambia, to celebrate the Kuomboka traditional ceremony of the Lozi people.

This great occasion brought all of us together in one accord in recognizing our cherished heritage and traditions of our country. It reminded us of the importance of holding culture and our endearing history as a collective value which we should jealously guard. It is in view of the above that we have heightened our engagements with all Traditional leaders in the country. Our government will however not interfere in matters related to succession of Traditional leaders of any particular chiefdom.

Other than that, as government, we have started escalating plans to ensure that these Traditional ceremonies don’t just be ceremonial shows but a source of revenue through tourism.

Zambia is rich in minerals, its people and culture and therefore let’s all unite as one people and drive our country into the developmental path.

Once more. Thank you to all those who joined us at this year’s Kuomboka Traditional ceremony including foreign dignitaries.

Zambia is blessed! Zambia is getting better and indeed will be better.

Let us all get involved and get it solved. Let us make it happen.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.