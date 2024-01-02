Govt fails to buy Chipolopolo tickets, delays trip to Saudi Arabia

By Darious Kapembwa (The Mast)

CHIPOLOPOLO ‘s trip to Saudi Arabia for final AfCON preparations has been delayed after government could not purchase air tickets for the team.

The team was scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia to set base there and play two friendly matches to fine-tune AfCON preparations for the tournament that kicks off in 14 days time in Cote d’ Ivoire.

The government is promising to organise tickets tomorrow.

The government is responsible for all senior men’s national team’s expenses that include travel, accomodation, and bonusses.