GOVT FORCES TUTWA NGULUBE’S FAMILY TO CANCEL HIS FIRST MEMORIAL SERVICE

After the announcement that former President Edgar Lungu was to attend the late Tutwa Ngulube’s first memorial service in Kabwe this morning, his family came under pressure to ensure that either the former president did not attend or the event be postponed or canceled.

Earlier yesterday, PF Vice President Given Lubinda urged all party members and supporters to turn up in numbers clad in PF regalia in order to demonstrate that Tutwa’s lost life was being remembered and celebrated by the political family he belonged to.

But the police, through its spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, were not happy with this arrangement and issued veiled threats against such plans.

After threats and intimidations, Tutwa’s family last night were cowed into submission.

I now take the liberty to share [below] the brief speech that former President Lungu prepared to deliver at Tutwa’s Memorial Service.

Issued by:

Emmanuel Mwamba

PF’s chairperson for Information and Publicity, MCC.

For full ECL speech see pictures attached bellow!