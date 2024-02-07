Govt Has Apologized To The BRE After The Truck Rammed Into The Litunga’s Entrance Where Words, “King Of Barotseland” Was Written

WE ARE SORRY, WE ARE AT FAULT AND WILL CONSTRUCT NEW ONE – ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT

By Wamui Nyumbu

The government of Zambia has apologized to the BArotse Royal Authority in Limulunga Royal Palace after the truck from the medical stores unity rammed into the Main gate, destroying the entrance of the Royal palace grounds on Monday around 11:00hrs.

The provincial permanent secretary Simomo Akapelwa representing the Zambian government of president Hakainde Hichilema has taken over the responsibilities of building a new entrance. Government will construct a new one and put the words “King of BArotseland”.

According to the driver, he said he was looking for the space to make a u-turn from. He was advised to make a u-turn at multi purpose center (former Post office area) but he went ahead and thought he was able to go down to the harbor and make a u-turn but unfortunately he failed to judge the height of the truck hence rammed into the main gate.

He apologized to the kuta and begged that he was not an agent sent by the state to destroy the gate. He said he knows BArotseland is a kingdom with a reigning King Lubosi Imwiko II, hence showing remorseful to the kuta and the peaceful people of BArotseland to forgive him.

However, the local people who were so angry and wanted to wrap up and beat him refused to accept his narrative. The youths, women and men who rushed to scene and kuta said , it was Zambia’s intention to destroy the main gate which had words written “King of BArotseland” in order to shame the Kuta and people of BArotseland. we know Zambians hate us with passion and we don’t care. the very reason we no longer want to be with them.

The Youths who disclosed that, it’s now written in white and black that the government of president Hakainde Hichilema is targeting to Finnish BArotse monarchy and make the BArotse people suffer. We heard what the president said at Mulongshi international conference center and it was a direct attack on us the people of BArotseland.

The youths who spoke on top of their high voices said, you will never erase BArotseland or Finnish lozis. We are ready to be arrested, be persecuted , be jailed and die for BArotseland. Can you see that since 1969, Zambian government has been arresting, persecuting and jailing us the lozis ? A lot have died under the Zambian government over BArotseland and we are ready to die.

The Angry youths were only calmed down by indunas who requested to have a talk with them.

However, speculations has continued to pour in BArotseland with people insinuating that it was Zambia’s mission to destroy the gate. This followed after the outspoken BArotseland national youths alliance daring anyone to go and remove the words written at the main gate. People are loosing hope in the Dawn government and they are now regrouping in order to defend BArotseland.