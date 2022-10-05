Govt has put itself in serious problems by re-introducing meal allowances- Davies Mwila

Govt has put itself in serious problems by re-introducing meal allowances- Mwila
FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says government has created serious problems for itself by reintroducing meal allowances when there’s no money, adding that he expects students to be protesting every three months.
Commenting on the reintroduction of meal allowances in public universities in the 2023 national budget, Mwila argued that there was no need for Government to do that.
Credit: News Diggers
Please ba Mwila, it’s important to ask how it will be done. It’s not chipante pants any more. Don’t argue like an illiterate.
Inability to think and plan is typical of PF. They were even failing to pay terminal benefits to retiring public workers. It is surprising that such a rotten party still has people who aspire to lead it.
Iyi emitontonkanishishe ya chipuba ne fipuba, fitonkanya fye masushi masushi. This is the way idiots think without using the brain but farts.