Govt has put itself in serious problems by re-introducing meal allowances- Davies Mwila

Govt has put itself in serious problems by re-introducing meal allowances- Mwila

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says government has created serious problems for itself by reintroducing meal allowances when there’s no money, adding that he expects students to be protesting every three months.

Commenting on the reintroduction of meal allowances in public universities in the 2023 national budget, Mwila argued that there was no need for Government to do that.

Credit: News Diggers