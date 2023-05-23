GOVT IDENTIFIES COOPERATIVES TO OPERATE GOLD MINES

Over one hundred cooperatives have been identified across the country to operate in the hot spots where illegal gold mining is taking place.

Mines Minister PAUL KABUSWE says formalisation of the mining operations is one of the ways the country will stop illegal mining activities in some parts of the country.

In an interview in Lusaka, Mr. KABUSWE said the ministry has further procured equipment which will be given to the small scale and artisanal miners.

He further stated that the mineral commission once operational will help in curbing illegal mining taking place in some parts of the country.

CREDIT: ZNBC