GOVT INTENTION TO PLACE REFUGEES ON FISP COMMENDED

By Tellah Hazinji

The Zambian Civil Liberties Union has commended government’s intention to incorporate refugees in the Farmer Input Support Program- FISP-.

Government recently disclosed that it is considering incorporating some refugees on FISP as well as provide other social security services.

Reacting to this development in an interview with Phoenix News, Union Executive Director Isaac Mwanza notes that most refugees in various settlements are actively involved in both domestic and national food production.

Mr. Mwanza says these refugees like small scale farmers also face a number of challenges such as lack of access to inputs like seeds, fertilizer and other farming tools necessary to support their farming activities.

He says the refugees have proven to be vital contributors to Zambia’s food basket hence the need to add them to government supported empowerment programs such as fisp.

PHOENIX NEWS