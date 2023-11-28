GOVT MAINTAINS THERE IS CURRENTLY NO LAW FOR THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT TO PUBLICLY DECLARE HIS ASSETS

By Balewa Zyuulu

Government has reiterated that there is currently no legal requirement for the Republican President to publicly declare his assets or liabilities.

Recently, United States Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, urged President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President Mutale Nalumango to annually declare their assets throughout their term to set an example for other public servants.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Chief government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa acknowledged the sentiments expressed by the US Ambassador and cooperating partners but says such declarations would contravene the Zambian constitution unless there is legal intervention.

Mr. Mweetwa says according to current legal provisions, the president as a presidential candidate can only declare assets to the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ and not to the general public.

He states that unless legal provisions change, this practice remains unchanged.

