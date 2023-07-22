Govt Mourns Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP ON THE PASSING OF SENIOR CHIEF INYAMBO YETA

Government wishes to express its deepest condolences to the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) and the entire community of Sesheke, Mwandi and Mulobezi Districts in Western Province on the untimely passing of Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta. Government mourns the loss of a revered leader, who played a significant role in the governance and development of the country.

Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta, an eminent traditional ruler, exemplified leadership, wisdom, and a deep sense of commitment to his Chiefdom and the nation at large. The nation has lost a selfless and dedicated leader whose void will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him and experiencing his visionary leadership.

Throughout his life, Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta demonstrated an unwavering dedication to the betterment of his people.

The late Senior Chief was at the center of many development programmes and projects in his Chiefdom. His tireless efforts to improve infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture have had a profound impact on the lives of the people.

Further, his immense contributions to the Mung’omba Constitution Review Commission of 2003 to 2005, where he served as vice chairperson, played a pivotal role in shaping the governance and legal framework of our nation, reflecting his vision for an inclusive and progressive Zambia.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND

CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

21st July, 2023