GOVT MOURNS THE DEATH OF 24 MEMBERS OF THE NEW APOSTOLIC CHURCH INVOLVED IN RTA

GOVERNMENT MOURNS THE DEATH OF 24 MEMBERS OF THE NEW APOSTOLIC CHURCH INVOLVED IN RTA

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says Government is deeply grieved by the death of 24 members of the New Apostolic Church in Chongwe District following a fatal road accident which happened at Kapiringozi along the Kafue-Chirundu road in Southern Province today.

In a Press Statement issued to ZANIS today, Ms. Kasanda who is also Minister of Information and Media stated that the death of so many people in the tragic road accident has robbed the nation of citizens who were providing a great service not only to their families but to the church and the nation at large.

“Government mourns with the bereaved families, the New Apostolic Church and the people of Chongwe District on this sad and painful loss.

Government further conveys deep-felt condolences to the bereaved families and the New Apostolic Church and wish them God’s comfort and strength in this trying moment,” she said.

Ms. Kasanda noted that Government wishes the injured a quick recovery.

“Government will work closely with the New Apostolic Church and the bereaved families in putting our departed to rest,” she said