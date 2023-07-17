GOVT MOVES IN ON COLLUM COAL MINE, SUSPENDEDS OPERATIONS

GOVERNMENT MOVES IN ON COLLUM COAL MINE, SUSPENDEDS OPERATIONS

Government has ordered Collum Coal Mine in Sinazongwe District Southern Province to immediately stop all mining activities due to poor safety measures.

Green Economy and Environment Minister, Collins Nzovu, who was in Sinazongwe notes that the cracks that have developed along Nkandabwe road and the surrounding area pose a threat to the local community.

And some headmen from Chief Sinazongwe Chiefdom have disclosed that from the time Collum Coal mine began operating in the area, a lot of miners have died while others remained crippled due to unsafe measures by the mine.

The traditional leaders have since called on government to consider dialoguing with the Mine Management so that issues of compensation when people are relocated or involved in mining accidents are put into consideration.

Diamond TV