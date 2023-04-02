Govt must investigate why SDA has a high number of fatal accidents- Sean Tembo

SDA CHURCH MUST IMPROVE SAFETY OF CONGREGANTS

By Sean Tembo

In the past two years alone, we had 6 SDA youths drowning in Lake Kariba on 4th January 2022, then 5 SDA congregants were killed when their church collapsed in Kasama on 9th January 2022, and now we are told that 16 SDA choir members have been killed on Lake Bangweulu after their boat capsized.

This number of fatal accidents coming from the same religious organization is too high, and raises the possibility of negligence in adhering to safety protocols during church events.

Therefore, Government must investigate why a single religious organization has a high number of fatal accidents. The results of the investigation may assist the SDA Church to improve it’s safety procedures and save lives in future.

May the Souls of the Dearly Departed Rest in Eternal Peace.