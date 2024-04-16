“GOVT READY TO EVACUATE RAINFORD KALABA”

“GOVT READY TO EVACUATE KALABA”

Government is ready to evacuate Former Chipolopolo captain RAINFORD KALABA if doctors attending to him recommend so.

Youth, Sport, and Arts Minister ELVIS NKANDU , who was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports KANGWA CHILESHE and Director Sports JOHN ZULU said this after visiting the footballer at University Teaching Hospital-UTH- today.

NKANDU said the medical team at the UTH is doing its best to treat KALABA, and is equal to the task.

He has called on all Zambians to pray for the quick recovery of the 2012 AFCON winner.

NKANDU has also urged people to desist from spreading falsehoods regarding the condition of KALABA because all official updates are coming from the hospital.

Meanwhile, UTH Adult Hospital Public Relations Officer NZEBA CHANDA said KALABA’s condition continues to improve and is responding well to treatment.

CHANDA said doctors are working tirelessly and closely monitoring his recovery.

ZNBC