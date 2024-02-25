Govt Security Agencies have surrounded the palace of Senior Chief Muchinda of the Lala people in Serenje

CHIEF MUCHINDA’S PALACE UNDER SIEGE

By Balewa Zyuulu

Government Security Agencies have reportedly surrounded the palace of Senior Chief Muchinda Kankomba Welala of the Lala people in Serenje District of Central Province.

Kambwili Royal Establishment Chairperson Paul Bupe who addressed Journalists in Lusaka, accompanied by Chief Muchinda, expressed concern over the safety of royal family members who have fled the palace.

Mr. Bupe explains that the incident occurred while the chief was in Lusaka after attending a meeting with the Central Province Joint Operation Committee –PJOC- at the Provincial Office in Kabwe.

He says one of the allegations raised during the PJOC meeting included accusations of the chief grabbing livestock from people from Southern Province who had settled in his chiefdom, claims which both the chief and the purported victims deny.

Mr. Bupe says there are also claims that the chief erected barriers to levy motorists illegally.

