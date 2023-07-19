GOVT SHOULD HAVE FOUND AN ALTERNATIVE SOLUTION BEFORE SENDING TRADERS INTO EXTREME POVERTY…. come 2026, you will be asking for their vote – ODINGA

GOVT SHOULD HAVE FOUND AN ALTERNATIVE SOLUTION BEFORE SENDING TRADERS INTO EXTREME POVERTY – ODINGA

….says come 2026, you will be asking for their vote

Lusaka, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Today, you have Chased them out from their trading spaces, in 2026 you will be asking for their vote, Former Evelyn Hone College Student Union President Stanley ‘Odinga’ Muba’sa has said.

Muba’sa said this in reaction to the ‘shock’ decision to chase vendors from the Central Business District without prior notice or ultimatum.

He said It is sad that the people who benefited from poor people’s votes are now backstabbing the voters.

He said it is painful that people’s livelihoods have been destroyed by a selfish action.

Popularly known as Odinga, Muba’sa is of the view that Government should have found an alternative solution before sending traders into the ‘extreme’ poverty trap.

“We are not promoting dirt, but we are asking that things be done correctly. The Markets cannot accommodate all the street vendors. Today as we speak, poverty levels of the country are still high. Those who have been removed have got dependants of who are looking after them. It is disappointing that the Parents selling in the streets will not be able to realise the much needed resources to send the children to school. We were hopping that Government was going to find a solution before chasing the street vendors. They will be unable to buy mealie meal,” he said.

And Muba’sa said while it is a good thing to keep the streets of the CBD clean, it must not be done at the expense of destroying people’s livelihoods in a blink of an eye.

“The vendors should have been given an ultimatum. It is highly unfair. Yes we want the streets to be clean but not at the expense of destroying the livelihood of people. It is not correct to treat the poor people in this manner. We have a situation where the rich and poor cannot be treated in the same manner. It is unfortunate that the vendors are being treated to such. ….The poverty levels in Lusaka which currently stands over 20% is likely to go higher,” Muba’sa stated.

He has further called upon all well meaning Zambians to urgently start looking for alternative leadership because the current one seems not to care about poor people’s concerns.

“Based on these reasons of troubling traders, I call upon all young people to begin finding an alternative leadership that is going to serve us, unlike the situation where we continue having a Government that seems to side more with western super powers instead of siding with the poor Zambians in Chibolya, Misisi townships. And so far, only the Socialist Party stands out as it stands for peace, justice and equity for all,” he said.