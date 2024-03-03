GOV’T SHOULD LISTEN OVER COST OF LIVING – Archbishop Mpundu

GOV’T SHOULD LISTEN OVER COST OF LIVING – MPUNDU

By Michael Nyumbu

Former Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has urged Government to listen to concerns from citizens regarding the current economic challenges.

Archbishop Mpundu says citizens have no food and children go to school on empty stomachs adding that priests and church leaders are also being affected with the high cost of living in the Country.

He has since advised Government to consider engaging experts who can help fix the economic hardships facing Zambia.

And Archbishop Mpundu has told Byta FM News that the New Dawn Administration was too quick to accept the unfavorable conditions of the International Monitory Fund -IMF- hence the economic mess in the country.

However, United Party for National Development -UPND- Deputy National Youth Chairperson for mobilization TREVOR MWIINDE has accused Archbishop Mpundu of being a staunch politician – clergyman whose followers are drawn from the church and his family members.

Mwiinde has since urged Archbishop Mpundu to consider reaching out to his followers in his church and his family to explain why essential commodities have become expensive unlike criticising President Hakainde Hichilema.