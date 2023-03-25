GOVT SHOULD PAY LOCAL SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTORS – KAMPYONGO

Lusaka – Saturday, 25 March 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Opposition Chief Whip Stephen Kampyongo has castigated the Government for ignoring the cries of the contractors and suppliers who provided a service to Government.

Hon Kampyongo said there is need to pay the suppliers more especially that an audit has already been done.

He said Government must take appropriate action on suppliers who did not work.

He however stated that those that did the work for the Government must not be punished.

“Your fellow Zambians who are suppliers and contractors Who have given services to government and are being owed huge sums and others small sums. This is the money that is supposed to be in circulation .

The Minister of Finance contracted price Waterhouse (PWC) and other auditing firms to Audit these contractors and suppliers and they have finished their work and paid more than K16million. Why are we still waiting for these audit reports, why are we ignoring our people whose money won’t even be the same when they are paid,” he said.