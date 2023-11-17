GOVT TO ENGAGE CATHOLIC BISHOPS OVER CONCERNS RAISED IN THEIR PASTORAL LETTER

Government says it is ready to engage the Catholic Bishops over the concerns they raised in their recently issued pastoral letter.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says dialogue will help to build consensus between government and the bishops over national matters that were raised in their pastoral letter as opposed to talking over each other through the media.

Mr. Mweetwa notes that the bishops raised a number concerns and challenges the country is facing under the new dawn government but did not provide solutions to the challenges.

He says government is hopeful that the dialogue will enable the bishops to provide solutions and an opportunity for the state to learn.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa says government will not make any further comments on matters relating to the registrar of societies and the changes that have been effected at the National Assembly regarding the patriotic front so as not to be seen as holding a particular position or interfering in the matter.

And Mr. Mweetwa has urged the patriotic front to resolve their intra-party differences that have drawn the nation into a national debate in order to restore normalcy in the political arena.

