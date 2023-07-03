GOVT TO SELECT KCM,MOPANI PARTNERS IN 3 WEEKS

Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE says government has made progress in finding suitable investors for Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines(KCM).

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE says partners for Mopani and KCM will be selected in the next three weeks after which negotiations will commence on how to proceed with the mines.

He says government is meticulous to ensure that only credible investors with a track record are given an opportunity to run the two mines.

Dr MUSOKOTWANE says it has taken longer that anticipated to find closure to the challenges at Mopani and KCM but is necessary to find viable partners.

And Dr. SITUMBEKO says government has demonstrated seriousness in the management of public funds and has won the hearts of official creditors that it can be trusted.

He says many other countries which were ahead in debt negotiations are now looking up to Zambia as a model for their own debt restructuring efforts.

Dr MUSUOKOTWANE says government will ensure that the savings that will be realised from the debt deal are utilised prudently such as investment in free education.

CREDIT: ZNBC