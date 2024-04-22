GOVT TO WORK WITH CHURCH IN DELIVERING RELIEF – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says Government will work with the Church and other stakeholders to deliver relief food to people affected by drought.

The President said Government and the Church have the duty to do what is right for God’s people both in good and bad times.

“My message is very simple – we have the duty to do what’s right for God’s people in good times and in difficult times, such as this time where we have a drought induced by climate change,” he said yesterday at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral in Mongu where he attended mass.

“To achieve the best results, we have to acknowledge the challenges, our inabilities and that someone next door has the skills we are looking for, for us to serve the people better.”

President Hichilema acknowledged that the Catholic Church has structures, which Government can utilise to distribute food to people severely affected by hunger.