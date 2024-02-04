GOVT URGED TO CAUTIOUSLY HANDLE CURRENT NATIONWIDE PROTESTS AGAINST OUTCOME OF 2023 TEACHER RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia-NAQEZ- is urging government through the Teaching Service Commission and the Ministry of Education to carefully manage the ugly protests spreading in various districts against the outcome of the 2023 teacher recruitment exercise.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa notes that while the nation was assured by the Teaching Service Commission that the process was decentralized and above board, protestors are strongly alleging corruption, nepotism, political interference and importation of people who are not local in terms of residence.

Dr. Chansa is concerned that these serious allegations are not just coming from one province but almost all the 10 provinces.

He says while NAQEZ regrets the demeaning parading of senior educational leaders like District Education Board Secretaries in some parts of the country for allegedly being behind the sidelining of local people for teaching jobs, the major causes of the national disquiet of this particular teacher recruitment exercise are obvious.

Dr. Chansa states that one of the factors his organization blames for this predicament is the involvement of District Commissioners in the undertaking as their involvement naturally attracted political interference and is clearly against the Public Service Commission act of 2016 and the teaching service regulations of 2020.

He suggests that to increase transparency and accountability during the 2024 teacher recruitment, there is need for the Teaching Service Commission to follow the recruitment and deployment guidelines.

PHOENIX NEWS