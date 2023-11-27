GOVT URGED TO ENSURE ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY REMAINS STRONG

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes – SACCORD says government should strive to ensure that Zambia’s democracy continues to remain a beacon of hope on the African continent.

There have been several statements from opposition political parties and civil society organisations insisting that Zambia’s democratic space is shrinking under the new dawn government.

In an interview with Phoenix News, SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says if the country’s democracy backslides then the continent also relapses as there are very few spotlights of hope in Africa where democracy is concerned.

Mr. Cheembe says the country should continue to provide that hope and belief in democracy as a functional value system that is able to produce desirable results for a country.

PHOENIX NEWS