GOVT URGED TO EXPEDITE PROCESS OF REPEALING AND REPLACING PUBLIC ORDER ACT

CARITAS Zambia has challenged government to expedite the repealing and replacement process of the public order act, saying the process has taken unnecessarily long.

CARITAS Zambia Democracy and Governance Programmes Officer Wilbroad Kalanga observes that the repealing and replacement process of the public order act remains a challenge due to the delays that have characterized it.

Mr. Kalanga has noted with concern how when in opposition, political parties show keen interest with their promises to ensure a new and conducive law but deliberately go against their promises once voted into office.

He says Zambia does not need the public order law in its current form but a document that will promote constitutionalism and good governance, freedoms and liberties.

In January this year, the Zambia law development commission handed over a project report and draft bill on the review of the public order act chapter 113 of the laws of Zambia to Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu but no update from government has been given since.

PHOENIX NEWS