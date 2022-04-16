GOVERNMENT URGES ZAMBIANS TO USE EASTER TO PROMOTE PEACE AND LOVE FOR ONE ANOTHER

Tomorrow, Zambia joins the global community in celebrating Easter which marks the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

As we commemorate this occasion, we remind ourselves of the need to emulate and embrace the life of our Lord Jesus Christ of love, peace and unity and a life of putting the interest of others above self.

The day should also serve as a time to reflect and recommit ourselves to selfless and servanthood service to the nation.

Government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema wishes to use the occasion to applaud the people of Zambia for standing together as a nation in love and unity during the eight (😎 months that it has been in office.

Government renews its commitment to building an inclusive, united and prosperous Zambia.

I wish the people of Zambia God’s blessings as they celebrate Easter.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

16th April, 2022