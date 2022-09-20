GOVT WEIGHS IN ON LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL AND TRANSGENDER (LGBT) IN ZAMBIA.

Statement shared as issued 👇

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP, ON LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL AND TRANSGENDER (LGBT) IN ZAMBIA

Government wishes to reaffirm that Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) practice is illegal in Zambia.

The law is clear on this matter:

• Section 155 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia criminalises sex between men;

• Section 156 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia criminalises any attempt to commit ‘unnatural offences’ prohibited under Section 155;

• Section 158 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia criminalises acts of ‘gross indecency’ both between men and between women.

Government, therefore, warns that anyone found practising or promoting any of the said acts is liable to prosecution in the Courts of Law.

Further, Government wishes to restate its position on the need for citizens to uphold the moral values and principles of our society in line with the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

The values and principles define who we are and the unique traits that bind us together as a nation.

Our values should, therefore, never be sacrificed at any cost.

Government also wishes to dismiss allegations by some sections of our society that it supports homosexuality. The accusations are unfair and unfounded. Government has been consistent, before and now, in office, that it does not support LGBT.

Police and other law enforcement agencies remain active and engaged in pursuing cases of LGBT whenever and wherever they are reported.

I wish to stress that this Government has a duty to promote, protect and defend the interest of the Zambian people.

Government also wishes to call upon parents, the church, the traditional leadership, Non-Governmental Organisations and other stakeholders to join hands in scaling up the fight against LGBT. This is not a fight for Government alone but for all citizens.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

20th September, 2022