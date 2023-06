GOVT WILL BUY SOYA BEANS IN THIS YEAR’S CROP MARKETING SEASON- FRA

Government through the Food Reserve Agency-FRA- has rescinded its decision not to buy soya beans in the 2022/2023 crop marketing season.



This follows concerns from stakeholders and the farming community after government’s earlier decision not to buy the crop.



FRA Board Chairman Kelvin Hambwezya announced this today during the flagging off the 2022/2023 crop marketing season in Katete, Eastern Province.

PHOENIX NEWS