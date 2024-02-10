Govt will go ahead and evacuate KAMBWILI to South Africa for treatment – MWIIMBU, MASEBO

KAMBWILI TO BE EVACUATED ONCE STABLE – MWIIMBU, MASEBO
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says that Chishimba Kambwili was deported by Zimbabwean authorities because he had crossed into that country illegally, without papers as opposed to the media reports in a local Newspaper that operatives were deployed to bring Kambwili back.
Mwiimbu, speaking at a press briefing this morning also said that it is in the interest of the public to know that government’s position on Kambwili’s issues is not political as he is not the only one that is being take care of by the government.
Meanwhile, Sylvia Masebo, Minister in the Ministry of Health also spoke at the briefing held at Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Headquarters says that it is the responsibility of government to look after every Zambian, including inmates/prisoners.
She has since disclosed that Kambwili is almost in a stable condition and will still be evacuated for specialized medical treatment as the directive by President Hakainde Hichilema has not Changed.
At least something positive is emerging from this mess.
Good statement from the government. We await the follow up.
Good, Pali mailo bakati baliba lekelesha.Good stance we salute.Let him be evacuated for specialised treatment he is our own comrade.Anger against a kinsman doesn’t go into flesh.
Yes, government takes care of prisoners, inmates, prison escapees and deported illegal immigrants kikikiki
Why helping someone who even decided to run away to zimbabwe to avoid court cases. Let him fend for himself.
Sometimes I wonder the goings on in our country. There are patients in this country from poor families who have appealed for govt specialist treatment which not been offered. The criminal, jail bird and a very rich man is been given priority why?. Even after insulting the President he still has the special treatment from the President.
As a citizen, no hard feelings but there’s something here the country needs to know
Mr.President you may have a good heart, but that good heart will see you down. This is beyond being good, and indeed at the expence of other dying patients in the hospitals across the country
At an opportune time we shall come to know. We’re all Christians but this is anaza.