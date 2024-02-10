Govt will go ahead and evacuate KAMBWILI to South Africa for treatment – MWIIMBU, MASEBO

KAMBWILI TO BE EVACUATED ONCE STABLE – MWIIMBU, MASEBO

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says that Chishimba Kambwili was deported by Zimbabwean authorities because he had crossed into that country illegally, without papers as opposed to the media reports in a local Newspaper that operatives were deployed to bring Kambwili back.

Mwiimbu, speaking at a press briefing this morning also said that it is in the interest of the public to know that government’s position on Kambwili’s issues is not political as he is not the only one that is being take care of by the government.

Meanwhile, Sylvia Masebo, Minister in the Ministry of Health also spoke at the briefing held at Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Headquarters says that it is the responsibility of government to look after every Zambian, including inmates/prisoners.

She has since disclosed that Kambwili is almost in a stable condition and will still be evacuated for specialized medical treatment as the directive by President Hakainde Hichilema has not Changed.