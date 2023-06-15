GOVT`S COMMITMENT TOWARD ELECTORAL REFORMS BEFORE 2026 QUESTIONED

By Balewa Zyuulu

The opposition Leadership Movement has questioned the UPND government’s political will to undertake the much-needed electoral reforms before the 2026 General Elections.

Party Leader Richard Silumbe says although electoral and constitutional reforms are critical in strengthening monitoring institutions like the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ, the government seems hesitant to address the significant issues observed in the 2021 General Elections.

Dr. Silumbe warns that a failure to undertake the reforms now has the potential to affect the credibility of the 2026 general elections.

He says institutions like the ECZ should be empowered to conduct a proper free and transparent election in the next electoral process, hence the need for the government to provide a clear road map on electoral reforms.

