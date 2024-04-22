GOVT’S DECISION TO RESTRICT OPPOSITION RALLIES MAY HAVE LONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS ON ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY

Nonhlanhla Phuti

Political Analyst Francis Chipili says government’s continued decision to restrict opposition political parties from holding rallies since 2021 could have long-term implications on Zambia’s democracy.

Mr Chipili notes with concern that since assuming power in 2021, the UPND administration has not allowed opposition parties to organize and hold public rallies apart from campaigns during by elections, which he alleges have also been subject to interference.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chipili has warned that if this trend is left unchecked, it could lead to a hostile environment in the 2026 general elections.

He further states that the lack of a level playing field and the curtailing of opposition political parties’ ability to engage with the electorate could undermine the integrity of future elections in Zambia.

Mr Chipili has since urged the UPND government to uphold democratic principles and guarantee the rights of all political parties to freely mobilize and engage with the public because a vibrant and inclusive political landscape is essential for the consolidation of Zambia’s democracy.

Phoenix FM Zambia