GOVT’S LACK OF COMMITMENT TOWARDS CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS DISAPPOINTING

By Balewa Zyuulu

FIAN International Zambia has expressed disappointment over government’s lack of commitment towards comprehensive constitution reforms.

According to FIAN International Zambia Coordinator, Vladimir Chilinya, the failure to comprehensively amend the constitution may significantly impact the 2026 general election, as some critical issues might remain unaddressed.

Mr. Chilinya tells Phoenix News that the failure to amend the constitution has also disadvantaged ordinary citizens, whose economic, social and cultural rights are not enshrined in the bill of rights and pointed out that without reforms, citizens might continue to face challenges and inequalities.

He is urging government to prioritize constitutional reforms to ensure that the rights and interests of all citizens are adequately protected because failure to do so could perpetuate inequalities and hinder the country’s progress towards a fair and just society.

Further, Mr. Chilinya is of the view that the lack of concrete action from government is not only disappointing, especially after several assurances, but may negatively impact the country’s democratic future.