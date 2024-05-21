Grace Mugabe’s Son in Court for Failing to Pay Child Maintenance

Zimbabwe’s former first lady, Grace Mugabe, finds her family in the spotlight again for all the wrong reasons as her son, Russel Goreraza, faces legal trouble for failing to pay child maintenance. Goreraza, 40, has accrued arrears amounting to US$7,500 (approximately R140 000) over the past three months.

Court Appearance

Russel Goreraza appeared before the Concession Magistrates’ Court charged with contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act Chapter 05:09, which deals with failing to comply with a maintenance order.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) stated,

“He was arraigned before Concession Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act Chapter 05:09 ‘failing to comply with maintenance order.’”

Goreraza, who was representing himself in court, requested more time to secure legal representation. Consequently, the court adjourned the case to May 28, 2024.

Russel Goreraza and socialite Luminitsa Dumbisa [Image Credit: Facebook]

Full Statement from the National Prosecuting Authority

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe released a detailed statement regarding the case:

“Russel Goreraza (40) was arraigned before the Concession Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act Chapter 05:09 ‘failing to comply with maintenance order.’ On the 4th of January 2024, the accused person appeared before the Concession Magistrates Court and was ordered to pay USD 2500 or ZWL equivalent at the prevailing inter-bank rate per month as maintenance for his child. The accused person allegedly defaulted payment from the month of January to March 2024. He owed USD7 500 as of 31 March 2024. The accused person who appeared as a self-actor requested for a postponement to seek legal representation and the matter was remanded to the 28th of May 2024.”

Background

Russel Goreraza is the firstborn child of Grace Mugabe from her first marriage to Stanley Goreraza, before she married the late President Robert Mugabe.

In January 2024, Goreraza was taken to court by the mother of his child, who successfully obtained a maintenance order against him. The court mandated Goreraza to pay USD 2,500 (approximately ZAR 47,000) per month, or the equivalent in Zimbabwean dollars at the prevailing inter-bank rate, as child maintenance.

However, Goreraza allegedly defaulted on these payments from January to March 2024, resulting in the current debt of USD 7,500 (ZAR 140,000).

Legal Implications

The NPAZ emphasized the seriousness of the case, stating that failure to comply with maintenance orders is a criminal offence that could result in significant penalties.

“Maintenance orders are not optional. They are legal obligations that must be adhered to,” said an NPAZ representative. “Failure to do so not only disrespects the court but also impacts the welfare of the child involved.”

Next Steps

As the case progresses, all eyes will be on the Concession Magistrates’ Court to see how Goreraza’s request for legal representation will affect the outcome.

Legal experts suggest that Goreraza’s best chance lies in negotiating a payment plan to settle his arrears.

The trial, set for May 28, 2024, is expected to attract significant public and media attention given the high-profile nature of the parties involved.

As the son of Zimbabwe’s former first lady, Goreraza’s actions and legal battles continue to be a topic of public interest.

Public Reaction

Public reaction has been mixed, with some expressing sympathy for Goreraza, while others criticize him for failing to fulfil his parental responsibilities.

“It’s a sad situation for everyone involved, especially the child,” commented one local resident. “Goreraza needs to step up and take responsibility.”

As the legal proceedings unfold, the case will undoubtedly continue to capture the nation’s attention, reflecting broader societal issues related to child maintenance and legal compliance in Zimbabwe.