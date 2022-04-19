GRACE PERIOD I GAVE KAMBWILI TO TAKE OVER AS NDC PRESIDENT IS SHRINKING, SAYS SABOI

Saboi Imboela says the grace period she gave to Chishimba Kambwili to come back and take over the NDC president is shrinking, saying the chances of him coming back to take over have now shrunk from 90 percent to 20 percent.

And Imboela says the statement by Southern Province minister Cornelius Mweetwa’s that the NDC was in complete oblivion, despite serving with that party’s other faction in the UPND alliance, should send a message to those “masquerading as NDC” in the alliance that they mean little to UPND after using them to destroy their own party.

Imboela also said Zambians, as opposed to opposition political parties, were the real enemy to the ruling UPND because of the excruciating problems they are going through, saying even their own person Seer 1 has started speaking against them… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/grace-period-i-gave-kambwili-to-take-over-as-ndc-president-is-shrinking-says-saboi/