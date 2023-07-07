GRADE 10 PUPIL DEFILED AND IMPREGNATED BY 53-YEAR-OLD MAN

Friday, July 7

A family of Twapia Township is calling for justice after a 15-year-old girl who is in Grade 10 at a named school was defiled and impregnated by a 53-year-old neighbour.

And speaking with Lubuto Community News in a phone interview, the girl’s uncle, Bernard Mulenga has called for justice to prevail in the matter.

“My niece was defiled and impregnated by a man who is HIV positive. He just lost his wife a year ago and has been leading a careless lifestyle,” said Mulenga. “As a family we want to ensure that justice is served in this matter. If we have to go to the Human Rights Commission, we will do so.”

And a neighbour who chose to remain anonymous says that on the fateful day, the suspect called the young girl as she was coming from school and told her that her mother who is a marketeer at Main Masala Market had left him money for ovacado.

“She was coming back from school when the man called her to say your mother left money for kotapela,” said the neighbour. “The man knew that the girl’s mother goes to Main Masala to sell. He then put something in her drink and after she fell asleep, he defiled her. We have heard that this is not the first time this man has defiled a young girl. Such men are a danger to society.”

Meanwhile, Lubuto Community News has learned that the named suspect is in police custody after he was apprehended on Thursday