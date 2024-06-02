GRADE 9 PUPIL IMPREGNATES A GRADE 1 PUPIL IN MKUSHI

A 14 year old grade 1 pupil, at a named primary school in Mkushi has been defiled and impregnated by a grade 9 pupil from a named secondary school within the district.

Confirming the development to KNC news, grand father to the victim Morgan Kapindula has disclosed that his grand daughter who was repeatedly defiled is 2 months pregnant after medical exams were conducted.

Mr Kapindula has further mentioned that the matter has been reported to Mkushi police station and the boy believed to be a juvenile together with his parents have been summoned for questioning at the victim support unit.

Family members to the girl have been seen frequenting the victim support unit since monday pursuing the matter.

Source: KNC radio & television