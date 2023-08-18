GRADUATING FISP FARMERS TO RECEIVE INPUTS

Government has assured citizens in Eastern Province that NO one will starve of hunger as necessary measures are being put in place.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole said government is aware of the poor harvest realized from the last farming season which experienced poor soya beans yield due to heavy rains, coupled with low maize crop production.

Mr. Thole told Breeze FM News that the scenario has led to farmers who hoped to purchase maize after selling soya beans as source of food security not to be able to do so, hence the hunger situation.

He stated that in an attempt to promote massive maize production in the coming farming season, beneficiaries of the Farmer Input Support Program who are supposed to graduate will be permitted to access inputs.