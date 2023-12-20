GRANT, ASSISTANTS STILL NOT PAID BONUSES

By Darious Kapembwa

WITH just five days to go before the senior men’s national team enters camp to begin AfCON preparations, head coach Avram Grant, his assistants and support staff have not been paid their share of winning bonusses for the world cup qualifier against Congo Brazzaville.

While players have received their bonusses, the technical bench has been left frustrated by the development, with those closer to the development lamenting that the exprienced Israeli and his team of assistants have been left fruatrated in wonderland.

When contacted, Ministry of Sport permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe confirmed the situation saying, “their payments are being processed.”

He added that the Ministry of Finance has been “disbursing funds in batches”.

The Chipolopolo enter local camp on Monday, December 26, to commence AfCON preparations.

Stakeholders are hoping for smooth preparations in order to have a competitive AfCON outing in Cote d’ Ivoire when the tournament kicks off on January 13.

Source: The Mast